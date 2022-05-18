Uttarkashi (Uttarakhand): A Panamanian couple took the seven vows in the Hindu tradition to enter wedlock at Gangotri on Tuesday in the presence of thousands of pilgrims arriving at the Himalayan temple to offer prayers.

Teerth purohits Acharya Vipin Sermwal and Pavan Semwal solemnized the marriage at Bhagirath Shila, chanting Vedic hymns as it remained a center of attraction for devotees from across the country and abroad.

The groom, Jose Gonzalen, and bride Filizabeth had arrived for their marriage on Monday. The couple, who hail from the Republic of Panama, looked overwhelmed by the spirituality and natural beauty of Gangotri Dham. Filizabeth said the Indian culture had always attracted her. It was her desire to get married as per the Hindu tradition. "Coming to Gangotri and getting married here has fulfilled our dream. We feel blessed," she said.

(With agency inputs)