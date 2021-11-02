Srinagar (J&K): In a significant development, the Jammu and Kashmir administration on Monday ordered the constitution of a special State Investigation Agency (SIA) in the Union Territory. The agency is formed for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of militancy-related cases in the region.

"The SIA will be the Nodal Agency for coordinating with the National Investigation Agency (NIA) and other Central Agencies to take such other measures as may be necessary for speedy and effective investigation and prosecution of militancy-related cases," the order, issued by the J&K Home department, read.

The order further states, "Sanction is hereby accorded to the constitution of a specialized agency to be called the State Investigation Agency (SIA) for investigation and prosecution of the offences specified in this order. The SIA shall consist of a Director and such number of officers and employees as are deputed by the Government from time to time."

"The CID, CIK and CID, CIJ, already notified as police stations vide notification bearing SRO-230 of 1977 dated 19.05.1977, shall also be the police stations to register and investigation of cases," the order reads.

As per the order copy, all the officers In-charge of the Police Stations shall mandatorily intimate the SIA immediately upon registration of militancy-related cases, including those specified in the order, and also about such cases where any militancy linkage surfaces during the investigation.

"Wherever, upon intimation of the National Investigation Act, 2008, the investigation is not taken up by the NIA, the DGP, J&K shall having regard to the gravity of the offence, progress of the investigation and other relevant factors, determine in consultation with the SIA whether the case is fit to be investigated by SIA and transfer the investigation of such case at any point of time during its investigation. However, if there is a difference of opinion, the DGP shall take a decision, while recording the reasons in writing," the order explains.

"In such cases, where the investigation is not transferred to the SIA, the PHQ shall ensure that the SIA is kept informed about the progress of the investigation at regular intervals, preferably on fortnightly basis. Where SIA is of the opinion that an offence specified in Annexure this order has been committed, which is fit to be investigated by it, the SIA shall register an FIR, suo motu, while keeping the DGP, J&K informed. The SlA shall also be the agency for investigation and trial of offences in cases which are transferred to the State Government in terms of section 7 of the National Investigation Act, 2008," the statement read.

It states that the head of the CID wing shall be the ex-officio Director of the SIA and the Director SIA shall, to the extent it pertains to the functioning of the SlA, exercise such powers as may be specified by the Government from time to time.

It further reads that a special incentive of 25 per cent of the basic pay shall be paid to the employees who are posted in the SIA.

