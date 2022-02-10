Sisauli (Uttar Pradesh): For almost past 35 years, Tikait household located at Sisauli village in Muzzafarnagar district has been burning a flame called 'Amar Kisan Jyoti' as a tribute to the farmers. The flame was first lit by farmer leader Mahendra Singh Tikait on March 1, 1987 in his household at Sisauli village.

Talking about the flame, Narendra Tikait told media, "Since March 1, 1987 this flame is burning and it is called Amar Kisan Jyoti and this flame is fuelled by desi ghee (clarified butter). It was started by Mahendra Singh Tikait to raise issue for farmers." He also said that almost 1.25 kg of Desi ghee is used to maintain the flame which comes from many villages across the country.

Narendra also narrated that farmers come to 'Amar Kisan Jyoti' and pay their tribute to Farmer leader and his father Mahendra Singh Tikait. Younger sibling of Rakesh Tikait, Narendra mentioned that apart from the flame, Tikait Household also refills the hookah of Mahendra Tikait daily as a mark of respect and devotion.

On Sunday, Ahead of the first round of election in western Uttar Pradesh, Rashtriya Lok Dal (RLD) chief Jayant Singh visited the Bhartiya Kisan Union (BKU) headquarters in Sisauli village of Muzaffarnagar and paid tribute to Mahendra Singh Tikait at Amar Kisan Jyoti. The 403-member Uttar Pradesh Assembly is scheduled to go to polls in seven phases on February 10, February 14, February 20, February 23, February 27, March 3 and March 7. The counting of votes will be taken up on March 10.

(ANI)