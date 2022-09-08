Kota: For Tanishka, who achieved a rare feat of topping the all India NEET-UG 2022 concept clearance is the key. Tanishka hails from Narnaul, Haryana and shifted to Kota in Rajasthan two years ago to prepare for the NEET. Her father Krishna Kumar is a government teacher and mother Sarita Kumari is a lecturer. Tanikshka aspires to do MBBS from Delhi AIIMS. After MBBS, she wants to specialize in Cardio, Neuro and Oncology.

The NEET UG 2022 topper described concepts clearance as the mantra of success. Tanishka said that during the preparation of NEET in the class room, she used to ask as many questions as possible to understand the concepts in depth and did not hesitate. At times, she got lesser marks in the mock tests, but she credited her parents who motivated her.

“They never pressurized for the marks and encouraged to keep preparing with positivity,” Tanishka recalled. She scored a brilliant 98.6 per cent marks in class 12 this year. She had secured 96.4 per cent marks in class 10 as well. Tanishka also scored 99.50 percentile in the engineering entrance exam JEE Main. However she said that the medical profession is such a field, in which you can establish yourself by serving others.

Over her decision to shift base to Kota, which has emerged as the coaching hub for competitive exams over the years, Tanishka said that the education system of Kota is “praised all over the country”. “Kota is said to be the way to success. I had heard a lot about the environment and institutions here, that is why I spoke to my parents and then decided to come to Kota.

"My decision turned out to be right. Due to this decision, I have reached this stage. Kota has every resource to make dreams come true. Doubt counters, weekly and monthly tests, mock tests, disciplined environment with best and experienced faculties, all these together make Kota the best,” she said. According to NEET UG 2022 topper Tanishka, she used to do study for six to seven daily.

The key to success lies in hard work, she maintained. She advised NEET aspirants to prepare for the target from the very first day. As the course progresses in the classroom, it is necessary to revise the previous lessons as well, Tanishka said adding it is also helpful to make topic wise small notes.