New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) has a total of 101 members in the Rajya Sabha. The party has achieved the feat of having the maximum number of members in the upper house since 1990. While Congress has only 29 members. There are a total of 117 MPs in the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) camp, which crosses the majority mark.

In the recently held biennial polls for 13 Rajya Sabha seats across six states, the BJP lost its solitary seat from Punjab but gained one each from the three northeastern states and Himachal Pradesh where all five outgoing members were from opposition parties. Aam Aadmi Party has secured 5 seats. Congress, Communist Party of India (CPI), Communist Party of India Marxist (CPIM), United People's Party Liberal (UPPCL) have got one seat each in the election.

BJP Rajya Sabha MP and party's Chief Whip in Rajya Sabha, Shiv Pratap Shukla, told ETV Bharat that the glory has been achieved under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi. He thanked the Prime Minister, the Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Upper House for the feat. "I would like to congratulate the members of the party," added BJP MP.

On the question of ease of passing the bills in the upper house due to the majority, BJP's Rajya Sabha whip Shukla said, "if we look at the recent circumstances, there was not much problem, because the number of Congress has reduced considerably and many of the parties who are with them were also supporting BJP. Yes, it is definitely it is easier to pass the bill now".

Targeting Congress, BJP MP said, "it is no surprise, BJP will be in the position of majority everywhere, he said that there was a time when senior Congress leader Rajiv Gandhi had taunted the BJP in the Lok Sabha for fewer members, today history is repeating the same at the same place."

Reacting to the recent hike in the price of petrol, Shukla said that there is a fight going on in Russia and Ukraine that has affected petroleum products, it has nothing to do with the end of the elections. "Prime Minister Narendra Modi is trying to give relief to the public soon," added Shukla.