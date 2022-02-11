New Delhi: Taking a jibe at Congress over dynasty politics, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sithraman on Friday said in Rajya Sabha said that if there is no vision for India at 100, then there will be a similar kind of suffering like in the first 70 years when 65 years were with Congress which had no vision apart from benefitting one family.

"Coming 25 years are going to be important for India. No wonder we're calling it Amrit Kaal. If we don't have a vision for India at 100, we'll suffer similarly as first 70 years, when 65 years were with Congress that had no vision except supporting, building and benefitting one family," she said.

"Budget speaks of stability, continuity of last year's policies. In these 25 years if we do not have a vision for the coming 100 years. We will suffer in a similar way we did in the first 75 years where the only objective was to benefit one family," added Sitharaman.

She also said that the Government aimed for a Budget that will maintain continuity, ensure the stability of the economy, and predictability in taxation. She also said the Budget is oriented toward a vision for India at 100.

"We went in for a budget which will stand in continuity, bring stability in the economy, predictability in taxation and vision for India at 100. We also focused on growth," said the Finance Minister.

As for the use of drones in agriculture, she said that the step will yield good results in modernizing the country's agriculture by bringing in efficiency in the use of fertilizers and predictability in the quantity of crop production.

"Bringing in drones as an instrument or as a very effective tool for improving and modernizing India's agriculture. When you bring in drone, it has got several adaptations," she said.

"By bringing in drones, we are able to bring in efficiencies in the use of fertilizers, pesticides & also make a good technology-driven assessment of the crop density & also possibly predicting the size of the output," she added.