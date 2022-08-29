Prakasam(Andra Pradesh): A woman became a caretaker of a cemetery for a livelihood in Kanigiri of Andra's Prakasam district. As she had no relatives, she took ''Vaikunthadhamam'' as her abode. Carcasses and skeletons were strewn around, but without fear, she was carrying the burden of life.

She has continued to live with cremation as a daily routine. She lived by setting up a small hut among the graves, thinking that her profession was to guard the graveyard. For the past 30 years alone, the woman has been surviving by doing many cremations, taking silos, and burying dead bodies. Achhamma, a woman who works as a cowherd in a Hindu graveyard in Kanigiri, Prakasam district, and lives in the graveyard.

Acchamma, a native of Kanigiri town of Prakasham District was living with her husband, but her husband died within a short period after the marriage. The belittlement of relatives and poverty upset her so much. However, she did not lose her composure, but she kept her heart strong and moved forward in her life with courage.

Despite all the hardships, she found work and finally became a caretaker of the cemetery. She has been living alone for 30 years, cremating and burying many dead bodies in the crematorium, wandering among the graves, digging pits for dead bodies if necessary, burying them, and making a living with the little money they give her.

''I have been here for 30 years. I am surviving among the graves. I am surviving only with the help of the people who come here. My health is not good now. I have no house, no driveway. I want the government to help," said Acchamma.

Even though the whole world was in turmoil due to Corona, Achamma overlooked her fear of Corona and buried many dead bodies bravely. With age catching up, e, Achamma is now suffering from health woes. "I don't have even a small place to live and my present hut is in the middle of the graves. I urge the government to recognize and appoint me as the official caretaker of the crematorium and build a small house for me," she pleads.