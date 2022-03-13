Varanasi: A football coach crossed all the limits and brutality beat up minor players after losing a football match in Varanasi. The coach locked the players in the room and beat them fiercely with belts and sticks.

The family members of the players were shocked to see the injury marks on their bodies. The family members reached the police station with the players and lodged a complaint against the coach at Shivpur police station.

The players showed the wounds on their bodies to the police after which Shivpur Inspector Sadhuvan Ram Gautam said that action will be taken against the accused coach after registering a case.

A minor football player Uttam Maurya, a resident of Indrapur Khori, has lodged a complaint at Shivpur police station. He told that he goes to Vivek Singh Mini Stadium to play football for the last four months. "There was a football competition at Banaras Hindu University (BHU) in which we participated but our team lost," added Uttam.

Uttam further stated that the football coach of Vivek Singh Mini Stadium, Mo. Shadab alias Vicky, who lives in the VDA Colony of Shivpur, locked him and fellow players in the room to thrash them with sticks and belts and treated them badly. "All the players had injury marks on their bodies," added Uttam.