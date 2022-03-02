Haveri (Karnataka): A video footage of a purported video call confirming the death of the 22-year-old medical student Naveen from Karnataka in Russian shelling in Kharkiv Ukraine a day before went viral on social media on Wednesday.

In the roughly one-minute footage, a female Ukrainian diplomat is seen on a video call intermittently focusing on the blood-stained body of the deceased medical student to confirm his death much to the shock and dismay of the family members on another side of the video call.

Hailing from the Chalageri area of Karnataka, Naveen had moved to Ukraine to study MBBS while his family thrives in farming back home. His father Shekharappa earlier worked as an engineer in a private company in UAE and Mysuru and then shifted to agriculture with his two acres of land.

A shell-shocked Shekharappa on Tuesday expressed anguish over the medical education system in India. While speaking to the media, he said that despite scoring 97 percent in the pre-University course (PUC), his son could not secure a medical seat in the state.

“To get a medical seat, one has to give crores of rupees and students are getting the same education abroad spending less money'', he added.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday expressed condolences over Naveen's demise. PM Modi, along with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai spoke to Naveen's father expressing their condolences.

On Tuesday, the Ministry of External Affairs confirmed Naveen's death in the Russian shelling.

The MEA has urged the foreign secretary of Russia and Ukraine to reiterate India's demand for "urgent safe passage" to Indian nationals who are still in Kharkiv and other cities in conflict zones.

