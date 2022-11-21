Kolkata: Following his unique protest of barking like a dog in front of the window of a government official's car, the Food Department has corrected the name of Srikanthi Kumar on the ration card as promised and now it reads Srikanthi Kumar Dutta and not Srikanthi Kumar Kutta as it was erroneously spelled earlier.

The development took place after Srikanthi Kumar barked in front of the BDO as his name has been wrongly spelled in the ration card Srikanthi Kumar Kutta. It may be recalled that Srikanthikumar Dutta, a resident of Keshiakol village of Bankura-2 block, chose a novel method of protest. In order to get his surname rectified, he barked like a dog in front of the government official.

He could be seen chasing the Joint BDO of Bankura-2 Block in the camp of Duare Sarkar (Government at the Doorstep) program in a video posted on Twitter. Someone took a video of Srikanthikumar's novel protest in one such camp in Bankura-2 block, which instantly became viral on social media.

Barking protest does the job: 'Kutta' becomes 'Dutta' in 2 days

Also Read: When Dutta becomes 'Kutta': Man frustrated with repeated typos in ration cards barks at govt officer

Srikanthi alleged that he had repeatedly urged government officials to correct his name on the ration card for quite some time. Initially, the first name came wrong and every time he went for correction, something or the other was wrong. For the first time, his surname came 'Mondal' which he rectified at the government camp at Duar.

He again lodged a complaint and got the revised ration card with his name 'Srikanth' which again had to go for correction. Lastly, when instead of 'Dutta', his surname was written as 'Kutta', he lost his cool. That's when he decided to protest in a unique manner.

After his protest, government officials promised that it would be rectified within two days. In the end, within two days, Srikanti received the ration card with the correct surname. He said that there are many people like him who face such problems and get frustrated with the inordinate delay in correcting the documents. He also thanked the media for highlighting his problem.