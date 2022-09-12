New Delhi: The Delhi High Court on Monday directed St Stephen's College to follow the admission policy formulated by Delhi University (DU) and accord 100 per cent weightage to the CUET 2022 score while granting admission to non-minority students in its undergraduate courses.

The Bench of Justice Satish Chander Sharma and Justice Subramonium Prasad in its judgement passed on Monday also directed St Stephen's college to withdraw its admission prospectus issued for this academic year. The bench directed the college administration to issue a fresh prospectus giving 100 per cent weightage to the CUET 2022 score for admission to students belonging to the non-minority category applying to the undergraduate courses for 2022-2023.

Also Read-Interview: When General Zia-ul-Haq offered St. Stephen's students his personal plane

The bench passed judgement on petitions concerning the issue of admission procedure at St Stephen's College of Delhi for its unreserved seats category in undergraduate courses for the academic session 2022-23. Previously, the college gave 85 per cent weightage to Common University Entrance Test (CUET) score and 15 per cent to interviews, which is contrary to the new admission process announced by Delhi University.

The Delhi High Court was examining two petitions, one was moved by Stephen's College challenging the order of the Delhi University to grant admission in undergraduate courses through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET) and to withdraw the prospectus issued by the college and the second plea was moved by Monika Poddar, a law student, through a PIL challenging the college's decision to continue with interviews for admission to its general seats.