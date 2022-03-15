Bageshwar (Uttarakhand): Phool Dei, the festival of flowers was celebrated with traditional fervour and gaiety in several parts of Uttarakhand on Tuesday. The festival is organised for eight long days in the Kumaon, Garhwal, and other regions of the state. Children carrying flowers in baskets went to the doorsteps of several houses and performed rituals. Children received gifts in the form of cash and kind from elders on the occasion.

In the Bageshwar district of Kumaon, children attended the Phool Dei festival and celebrated the occasion with pomp and show. They also sang songs for well-being and prosperity of the family members. Children were seen collecting flowers of different hues since Sunday. Tiny-tots of Berinag in the Pithoragarh district organised the festival with lots of enthusiasm. The façade of houses were decked up with different colours of flowers. Several houses in urban and rural areas of Uttarakashi wore a festive look.