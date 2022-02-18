New Delhi: Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said on Friday that he was 'shocked' by Priyanka Gandhi speaking 'in favour of' former Bihar CM and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav, who is currently under trial for his involvement in the Doranda Treasury fodder scam. Speaking to ETV Bharat, the JD(U) leader also said the judiciary should be allowed to take its course. "When the matter is in the court, then one should not comment on it. Lalu Prasad Yadav was convicted in four charges of fodder scam. Punishment has also been given in the fifth case. I feel very shocked that someone can speak on this matter", Kumar said.

The comment referred to by Nitish saw Priyanka Gandhi supporting the incarcerated Lalu Prasad Yadav, saying "Lalu ji did not bow down before the BJP, so he was trapped by the BJP". The verdict for Yadav will be announced on February 21. The case at hand is the fifth, with the former Bihar CM being convicted in all four of the previous cases.

On the other hand, being asked whether he was going to travel to Uttar Pradesh to rally for JD(U) candidates, Nitish said campaigns were in full swing, refraining from any clear answer as to whether he would campaign or not. He also refused to comment on the alleged violation of prison regulations in Rajendra Institute of Medical Sciences (RIMS), Ranchi).