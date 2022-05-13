Jaipur (Rajasthan): Indicating that the focus of Congress' three days long Chintan Shivir in Udaipur will be on young leaders, Congress' national spokesperson Pawan Khera on Friday said that 50 percent of the participants in the program are below the age of 50 and the party will consider their approach to addressing organizational issues.

"Fifty percent of the participants here are below the age of 50. We will take their approach and address the issues. Congress will fulfill the expectations that the country has from it and will free the country from unemployment, inflation, and the divisionary tactics used to divide the society," Khera told ETV Bharat. Khera avoided a direct response to the question of whether Rahul Gandhi will be made Congress president again, Khera said that the meeting is on issues facing the country.

As for the recent clashes between two communities, Khera said that whenever elections are approaching, BJP uses a "toolkit" to create differences in society. "Whenever elections are approaching BJP uses a toolkit to create division in society. Ram Navami has always been celebrated peacefully. We have also celebrated it. But for the first time, they have engineered clashes in seven states," he said. Asked about the issue of Hindutva, Khera said it was a ploy to divert people's attention from burning issues adding that the BJP is an expert in such tactics.