New Delhi: The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Monday issued two official statements taking a dig at the remarks made by the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) as well as the Pakistan government over the ongoing issue of derogatory comments over Prophet Mohammad made by two BJP leaders. Taking a sharp dig at the Pakistan government, the MEA accused it of engaging in 'alarmist propaganda' and 'fomenting communal disharmony in India'.

Asking the country's government to focus on the minority persecution issue in its own country, the MEA said, "We have noted statements and comments from Pakistan. The absurdity of a serial violator of minority rights commenting on the treatment of minorities in another nation is not lost on anyone. Govt of India accords the highest respect to all religions. This is quite unlike Pakistan where fanatics are eulogized & monuments built in their honour." The reaction came in response to the Pakistan Prime Minister's tweet and a statement officially issued by Pakistan's Ministry of Foreign Affairs over the issue.

Moreover, in another statement released an hour later, the MEA rejected the statement made by the OIC, thereby labelling it as "unwarranted and narrow-minded comments". Responding to media queries regarding the statement, the Ministry of External Affairs official spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said, "We have seen the statement on India from the General Secretariat of the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC). The government of India categorically rejects OIC Secretariat's unwarranted and narrow-minded comments." The 57-member OIC had raised concerns against the "systematic harassment of minorities in India" on Sunday.

The statements have been issued in response to reactions of the Gulf and Islamic states to the derogatory comments about Prophet Mohammad made by two BJP leaders last week. BJP national spokesperson Nupur Sharma said a few offensive things about the Prophet during a TV debate, whereas Jindal had posted a tweet demeaning the Prophet, which he later deleted.

The comments have drawn heavy criticism from across the nation and the world, while the BJP ruled Indian government had earlier denied being associated with the statements made by 'fringe elements'. It further clarified that it holds the utmost respect for all religions. India had also conveyed to Qatar and Kuwait that it had taken strong action against those who made controversial remarks, as both Sharma and Jindal were expelled from their posts earlier. The row however continues to escalate as the Gulf countries are reacting to the issue, expressing their disappointment, demanding public apologies and also condemning the usage of Indian goods, thereby hinting at global level repercussions.