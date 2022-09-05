Patna: Uniting the Opposition parties ahead of the Lok Sabha election in 2024 is his top priority during his upcoming trip to Delhi, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar indicated on Sunday. He is likely to leave for Delhi for a three day visit starting from Monday.

"Achieving a breakthrough in uniting opposition parties before the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, will be a major shot in our arm. We will then achieve major success. We are focusing unity in the opposition camp before taking up the parliamentary elections 2024," Kumar told media persons.

Read: BJP wanted to turn RCP Singh into Eknath Shinde of Bihar, alleges CM Nitish Kumar

The Chief Minister also said that he will interact with several Opposition leaders in Delhi. "I am not talking about numbers (number of seats in the Lok Sabha elections 2024). Our priority is to focus on Opposition unity. I will interact with several opposition leaders in New Delhi. I will also hold meetings with President Droupadi Murmu and Vice-President Jagdeep Dhankhar," he added. He was speaking to reporters after attending the JDU's National Council meeting held at the party office in Patna.

The meeting was chaired by National President of the JD(U) Lalan Singh. Besides, chief minister Nitish Kumar, all senior leaders, ministers, and MPs belonging to Janata Dal (United) were present at the meeting. JDU leaders also coined a slogan limiting the BJP's number of seats securing in 2024 parliamentary elections to 50 only. Although, Kumar said that numbers did not matter. "We want to unite opposition parties before the 2024 general elections," he said.