New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Monday tabled the Economic Survey 2021-22 along with Statistical Appendix in the Lok Sabha on the first day of the Budget session of Parliament. It projects an 8-8.5 per cent growth rate for the Indian economy in 2022-23 fiscal year (April 2022 to March 2023). This compares to 9.2 per cent GDP expansion projected by the National Statistical Office (NSO).

The Economic Survey 2021-22, details the state of different sectors of the economy as well as reforms that should be undertaken to accelerate growth. The gross domestic product (GDP) contracted by 7.3 per cent in 2020-21. The Survey focuses on supply-side issues to improve the resilience of the Indian economy.

Later, the Lok Sabha was adjourned till tomorrow. The Economic Survey will now be tabled in the Upper House. The Budget Session of the parliament commenced on January 31 with President Ram Nath Kovind's address. The first part of the Union budget session of Parliament will be held from January 31 to February 11 and the second part of the budget session will take place from March 14 to April 8.