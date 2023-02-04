FM Sitharaman on Adani row

New Delhi: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Saturday said that the macroeconomic fundamentals of the Indian economy were intact and the ongoing Adani row had not affected it at all.

"FPOs come and get out. These fluctuations are there in every market. But the fact that we have had 8 Billion come in these last few days proves that the perception about India and its inherent strength is intact," Nirmala Sitharaman said while addressing the media here.

"How many times have the FPO not withdrawn from this country and how many times has the image of India been suffering because of that and how many times the FPOs have not come back?" Sitharaman said while speaking to the media here after holding an interaction with stakeholders after the budget.

Following the January 24 report by Hindenburg Research that accused Adani Group of major stock manipulation, Adani Enterprises Ltd. abruptly decided to withdraw its FPO worth Rs 20,000 crore earlier this week. Asked if India's position in the global finance market was affected in wake of FPO pullout and the current situation, the FM replied: "I don't think so. Foreign Exchange Reserve in the last 2 days has gone up by 8 billion (dollars). Our macroeconomic fundamentals or economy's image haven't been affected."

Sitharaman said SEBI will do its job as it is the authority and has the wherwithal to keep the "prime condition" intact. "So the regulators will do their jobs. Actually, for keeping the market regulated well in prime condition, the SEBI is the authority and it has the wherewithal to keep that prime condition intact."

"RBI made a statement, prior to that banks, LIC came out and told about their exposure (to Adani group). Regulators independent of government, they're left to themselves to do what is appropriate, so the market is well regulated," Sitharaman said. Finance Secretary TV Somanathan, who was also present during the media interaction said he stood by his earlier statement that the Adani enterprises row was "like a storm in a teacup".

"I had said that in terms of our Macroeconomic numbers, the issue (Adani enterprises issue) is like a storm in a teacup and I still stand by that statement," Somanathan said.