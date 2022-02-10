New Delhi: In the face of recurrent Opposition questioning with regard to topics such as unemployment, inflation and policy roadblocks, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Thursday fired back in the Lok Sabha, saying the 'dark age' existed in India, but during the Congress-rule of the past.

"There was indeed Andha Kal (dark age) in the country, but it was during the Congress rule", Sithamaran said, adding that corruption, inflation and other ailments of a suffering economy were part and parcel of Congress rule.

"Rampant corruption, double-digit inflation, policy paralysis were part of the dark age under Congress rule", she further added.

The FM also indicated that the rise of Unicorn companies in India was a sign of financial smooth sails up ahead. "44 unicorns have been identified in the country in 2020-21. It is an indication of 'Amrit Kal'", Sitharaman said in Lok Sabha.

The FM said that 44.58 crore Pradhan Mantri Jan Dhan Yojana accounts were opened in 2020-2021, with an accumulated deposit of Rs 1.57 lakh crore.

The Finance Minister also batted for BJP in the upcoming Goa assembly polls in her speech, saying "every voter will vote for BJP on February 14".

With agency inputs