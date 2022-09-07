New Delhi: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Minister of State for Electronics and Information Technology Rajeev Chandrasekhar on Wednesday attended the US-India Business Council (USIBC) in Delhi. On the occasion, Nirmala Sitharaman assured new Data Privacy Bill soon. Nirmala Sitharaman said, “The (IT) Minister has been working very diligently and has assured the new bill will be ready soon. We'll soon have a new Data Privacy Bill, which will be a product of consultations and will address every such concern most of us had on the Privacy Bill.” (ANI)