Jay Kotak, son of billionaire banker Uday Kotak, who was in the US recently to attend his fifth-year reunion at Harvard Business School, was annoyed by the rush at the Boston airport on Monday so much so that he compared the country with India and said the latter was a "better place".

In a series of tweets, Jay, the co-head of Kotak Mahindra Bank's 811 initiative, said how passengers had to wait for five hours to check in at the Boston airport. "In the US for my Harvard 5th year reunion. A nation in decay. Inflation is perceptible. Cities are dirtier. Every day, gun violence headlines. Airport lines, flight delays, stretch for hours. Average person is pessimistic. Flying to India feels like returning to a better place," Jay Kotak tweeted.

"This is Boston Airport. 5 hour line to check-in," he added in another tweet sharing a picture of the jam-packed airport. Jay Kotak even compared Boston aiport with Mumbai's Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj International Airport and said that the latter handled more passengers with 'fewer' lines and clean premises. "Mumbai airport handles MORE passengers than Boston. Yet, there are few lines. All counters are staffed, the airport is new and clean. Flights are cheaper. India works," his tweet read.

While many agreed with the young business leader, some questioned Jay Kotak's 'sweeping remarks'. Many asked if Junior Kotak was annoyed because he was treated like a common man devoid of all his privileges.

"This tweet is remarkably insightful about life, here we see the scion and heir of one of the richest families in India talking about how it is much better back home because in the USA he has to travel around like an average person & stand in lines & not Lil Lord Fauntleroy. Wild how it sucks when you're treated like an average citizen who has to actually stand in queues and whose family doesn't have politicians and cabinet ministers on speed dial, huh, Jay," wrote one user.

Author Sanjay Mehta too reacted to Jay's tweets and said he had returned from a 15-day trip from the states and it was not as made as Jay made it appear. "Just got back from a 15-days, 6-city US trip, with many airport hops as you’d imagine. Didn’t quite see it as bad as you make it appear here. Inflation yes. Govt job vacancies not filled - so yes, some extent of long queues. But didn’t see dirtier cities or pessimism, say!" Sanjay tweeted.

Jay responded to Sanjay and said that the US was "arguably worse in absolute terms" and India was "better". "Of course India still has a journey to get to where US is. But the relative trajectory is clear now. Over the past 5 years, the US is arguably worse in absolute terms (quality of life wise). India is better," Jay tweeted.