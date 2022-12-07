Patna: A Flybig flight from Patna to Guwahati was cancelled at the last minute due to alleged fuel leak at Patna airport on Tuesday, leaving passengers in the lurch. The number flg219 could not lift off from Patna airport at its scheduled time, 6.15 pm. After getting information about the cancellation of the plane, the passengers became agitated and created a ruckus. The plane arrived at Patna airport at around 5:45 pm on Tuesday evening and could not take off at the scheduled 6:15 pm because of fuel leak.