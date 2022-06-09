Manali: For those planning to visit Himachal, the first thoughts that come to their mind are nature and adventure. Rafting, paragliding among other adventures remain among the top priorities for the visitors. A certain restaurant in Manali, however, has brought together food, adventure, and breathtaking scenery to give the tourists a wholesome escapade.

'Fly Dining' restaurant offers visitors a unique experience of relishing their favourite dishes while hovering at a height of around 160 feet. The restaurant has taken the concept of open-air dining to a whole new level. The country's third flying restaurant in Manali has become the first choice of tourists reaching here.

Special about flying restaurant: This restaurant has a table-like deck that can accommodate 24 people. This deck is attached with a hydraulic crane. The restaurant serves food in the air and during this time, the chef and the waiters are also present on the deck. In a way, it looks like a dining table swinging in the air. One can easily click videos and photos while having their favourite meal staring at the vast green locales of the tourist destination. Flying restaurant offers a one-time ride of 45 minutes.

Dining and adventure at 160 feet: All the people sitting at the dining table are taken to a height of about 160 feet. From where they can get a 360-degree view of Manali. While having the food, people can see the hills from Rohtang to Hamta. Overall, this restaurant offers the thrill of adventure along with delicious food. Mid-air dinners offer a great twinkling view of Manali under a starry sky. A roof has also been built over this specially designed deck which protects from the sun and rain.

Rs 3999 per person: This is the first flying restaurant in Himachal and the third flying restaurant in the country. Earlier, a similar restaurant was operated in Noida and Goa. According to the owner Daman Kapoor, there has been a craze among the tourists reaching Manali. Apart from spot booking, the restaurant also has the facility of online booking with visitors coming here to celebrate birthdays and wedding anniversaries. A single visitor has to shell out Rs 3999 to experience to enjoy this unique amalgam of dining and adventure.

Safety arrangements: Daman Kapoor, who is also from Mandi, Himachal, is highly confident of the safety arrangements set up in the restaurant. The crane used can withhold 180 metric tons. On average, the entire weight hardly crosses 7.5 metric tons. The chairs in it are also according to norms, everything has a certification. Approval has also been taken from IIT Chennai and the PWD department, Himachal. There is also an insurance cover of 50 crores per fly dining ride. According to Daman Kapoor, since 2008, such restaurants are running in 67 countries around the world, but till date no accident has happened. "Best safety arrangements have been made in it and it is 100% safe," he said.

Booster for tourism: Govind Thakur, Education Minister Himachal Pradesh inaugurated the restaurant in May. Thakur had said that setting up the restaurant in Manali would prove to be a milestone in the field of tourism. Rightly so since tourists have been flocking the Fly Dining restaurant since then.