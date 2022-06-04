Srinagar(Jammu and Kashmir): Floriculture Department is playing a vital role in attracting tourists and promoting tourism in Kashmir. Every year, thousands of tourists from different parts of the world visit Kashmir to enjoy the mesmerising natural beauty including historical gardens and parks.

So Mughal Garden, Tulip Garden and other parks of the valley also play a tremendous role to attract a good number of tourists. All gardens and parks including Nishat, Shalimar, Chashme Shahi, Tulip Garden and Botanical Garden are maintained by Floriculture Department. Presently, the tourist season is on peak and visitors are enjoying the natural beauty of the valley.

This year more than 3,50,000 tourists enter Asia’s largest Tulip Garden known as Siraj Bagh. They are enjoying the multi-coloured and beautiful flowers of all gardens including Botanical Garden in Srinagar. Botanical Garden is located in the foothills of the Zabarwan Mountains and it is witnessing increase in the number of visitors. (ANI)