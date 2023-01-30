New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi offered floral tributes to the father of the nation, Mahatma Gandhi on Monday on the occasion of his death anniversary at Rajghat in the national capital. This was on the occasion of Gandhi's death anniversary. He was accompanied by Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh, Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla and Delhi Lieutenant Governor Vinay Kumar Saxena.

Earlier in the day, the Prime Minister took to Twitter to pay homage to the Mahatma. "I bow to Bapu on his Punya Tithi and recall his profound thoughts. I also pay homage to all those who have been martyred in the service of our nation. Their sacrifices will never be forgotten and will keep strengthening our resolve to work for a developed India," he wrote on Twitter.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah also paid tributes to Gandhi and said that he inspired the country to make it Atmanirbhar. "Millions of salutes to Mahatma Gandhi on his death anniversary, who inspired us to make the country Atmanirbhar by following the path of indigenous and self-reliance. It would be a true tribute to Gandhi ji to adopt the ideas of cleanliness, indigenous and self-language of respected Bapu in the Amrit Kaal," Shah tweeted.

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh bowed down to Mahatma Gandhi in tribute and said that the path shown by him for world peace is relevant even today. "I bow down to respected Bapu on his death anniversary and pay my humble tributes. The path shown by him for world peace and India's progress is very relevant even today. Due to his inspiration, the construction of a new and self-reliant India is progressing today," Singh tweeted in Hindi.

Mahatma Gandhi was shot dead by Nathuram Godse on this day in 1948.