Bengaluru: Boats remained a mode of transportation in Ecospace near Bellandur Lake even after three days of flooding following heavy downpour n the city.

Former Chief Minister Siddaramaiah rode on one such boat to visit the Ecospace Layout and spoke to the residents there to understand their woes. Flanked by the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF) personnel and the members of fire and emergency services, Siddaramaiah visited from place to place in the layout and spoke to the residents and heard their plight.

He later tweeted, Today I visited waterlogged Ecospace on Bellandur ring road in Bellandur, heard the problems faced by the residents there, and assured them to talk to the government to find a permanent solution to the problem. The former chief minister also met the family members of the woman who died of electrocution three days ago.

Siddaramaiah later said in a statement that the people of Silicon Valley of India suffered because the BJP government in the state did not desilt lakes or cleared the encroachment of lakes and their feeder canals in the last three years. "People are suffering because of the carelessness of the government. It is justified that the people of the city are rebuking the government for being irresponsible in giving compensation to those who lost their lives due to rain and flood," the Congress stalwart charged.

Meanwhile, water receded in Epsilon, the gated community of billionaires including Rishad Premji near Nagawara Lake.

Vinod Kaushik, the chief executive officer of a construction startup told PTI that the water has receded and now the residents of Epsilon have the task to clean up their houses which is now filled with mud. Areas, which were flooded three days ago, limped back to normalcy after water receded. (PTI)