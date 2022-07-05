Patna: A flood-like situation has arisen in many districts of Bihar after incessant rains over the last week prompting authorities to issue an alert. All the major rivers in Bihar, including Ganga, Kosi, Bagmati, Gandak, Mahananda, Kamala Balan, Parman, Kankai and Lalbekia, have recorded a sizeable increase in the water levels after which the authorities have issued an alert and appealed to people living in low-lying areas near the said rivers to move to higher places.

Half a dozen villages of the Gopalganj Sadar block are inundated after the continuous release of water from the Valmiki Nagar barrage causing a rise in the water level of the Gandak river. Flood waters have also inundated areas in Amma, Bahpatti, Chhatauna, Kali, Delhi, Nardaria and Poaria villages. Due to the rising water level, there is a possibility of a loss of connectivity with the block headquarters on the culvert on the road leading to Bahapatti where all the 14 panchayats of the block get affected.

The people here have to face a lot of difficulties in eating and drinking even as the livestock also face a shortage of dry fodder. The water level of the Bagmati river in Beniabad of Muzaffarpur district is 69 cm above the danger mark even as the Gandak river has also recorded a rise in the water level after heavy rains in Nepal. Many villages have lost contact with the district headquarters due to water logging and the closure of roads.

In Araria, the flood of the overflowing Parman river has created a flood-like situation in many urban wards besides the villages. The flood water has entered wards numbers 11, 12, 13, 23, 28 and 29 of the city council even as approach roads to Bansbari, Dumheli, Jhamta, Gurmehi and Khawaspur via ward number 11 Kharaiya Basti have also been blocked by two to three feet of water. Kamla Balan river is also flowing above the danger mark in Jaynagar and Jhanjharpur of Madhubani district while the water level of Kosi river at Basua in Supaul district is also above the danger mark.

District Magistrate Arvind Kumar Verma has said that if any leakage, erosion, seepage, or piping is seen anywhere in the embankments, information can be given on the telephone number 06276-222576 of the District Disaster Control Room or the toll-free number 1800-3456-145 of the Water Resources Department. People in many areas complained of a lack of boats, which has further compounded the flood situation.

An official said that boats are being provided to restore the movement of the people of Amma and Bahpatti villages once the water recedes. He said that the material is being provided to the affected people. In the Madwa village of Bayasi, a breach in the Mahananda river bank has inundated many houses after which many families here have taken refuge in schools.