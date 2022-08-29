Tumakuru (Karnataka): Excessive downpour flooded the residence of Rajya Sabha member, Navarasanayak Jaggesh, in the Mayasandra village of Taruvekere taluk and created chaos of sorts.

'My house in Mayasandra is completely flooded. Several people have built houses on the government land where the water flows and closed the water wells. About 20 properties located at the base of Mayasandra have constant water intrusion. Please Irrigation Corporation pay attention, request...' Jaggesh tweeted.

India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted, that heavy rain will continue in many parts of the state from Monday. A yellow alert has already been announced for many districts.