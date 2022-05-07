Malpe (Udupi):‎‎ Tourists and beach lovers at Malpe can now enjoy the experience of walking on the sea waves. To make the beach more attractive a floating bridge has been constructed at Malpe beach. After Kerala’s Beypore beach floating bridge, Karnataka has come up with its floating bridge and the first of its kind in the state. The bridge is a crowd puller and it is expected that tourists, who seek adventure might love this new floating bridge.

The 100-metre-long and three-metre-wide bridge can be easily relocated as it is not a permanently attached structure and can support 100 people at a time. At the end of the bridge, a 12-metre-long and 7.5-metre-wide rectangular platform is also constructed. About 10 lifeguards have also been stationed at the bridge for safety purposes.

To make this unique experience those above the five years of age can pay Rs 100 and have the experience of the sea for 15 minutes. When the sea waves flow, the bridge rises and lowers with the ebb and flow of the tides and gives a unique experience of floating on sea waves. Udupi MLA Raghupati Bhat inaugurated the bridge on Friday and said, "Namaste India, are you ready to experience Karnataka's first pontoon bridge!? Karnataka's first pontoon bridge at Malpe beach is ready, get ready for the thrill!!!" Speaking on the occasion, Bhat said, "The bridge has been constructed at the cost of Rs 80 lakh and the timing of the bridge would be from 9 am to 6 pm."

