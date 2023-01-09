New Delhi : Around 118 domestic flight departures have been delayed from the Indira Gandhi International Airport in the national capital due to bad weather and other related issues, an airport official said on Monday. Around 32 domestic arrivals have also been delayed, the official added.

Hundreds of trains were delayed due to poor visibility. According to an Indian Railways official, "a total of 267 trains were cancelled today due to fog and other conditions. Till 11 am, a total of 170 trains were running late and out of 170 trains, 91 trains (54%) were running late due to weather conditions."

"Due to low visibility, three flights diverted to Jaipur- Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi, Spicejet flight from Ahmedabad to Delhi and SpiceJet flight from Pune to Delhi," the Delhi airport official said. The diversion of a flight of Air India Express from Sharjah to Delhi to Jaipur was due to reduced visibility at the IGI Airport.

As per Satellite imagery and available visibility data from the IMD, the fog layer extended from Punjab and adjoining northwest Rajasthan to Bihar across Haryana, Chandigarh and Delhi and Uttar Pradesh. The dense fog that engulfed the national capital caused delays in flight operations at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

The Delhi Airport said, "due to dense fog, flight operations at Delhi Airport may get affected. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight information, in its 9 am alert. The IGIA had earlier issued a statement saying: "Low visibility procedures are in progress at Delhi airport. Passengers are requested to contact the airline concerned for updated flight reactions." (with agency inputs)