Hubli (Bengaluru): The landing of Indigo 6E 7227 aircraft with Karnataka Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai on board was delayed by half an hour in Hubli due to bad weather this morning.

Union Minister for Coal and Mines Prahlad Joshi was also present in the flight, along with Bommai. The flight was flying towards Hubli from Bengaluru and it was about to land at 7.30 am, but due to inclement weather, the flight had to hover in the air. Later, speaking to the media, Bommai said, "I came to cast vote, but my arrival was delayed due to bad weather." Later, he went to Shiggaon in Haveri district from Hubli and cast his vote in the Legislative Council elections.