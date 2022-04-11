New Delhi: Anti-tank guided missile Helina was successfully tested at a high-altitude range on Monday, the Defence Ministry stated. "The flight test was jointly conducted by teams of scientists from Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO), Indian Army and Indian Air Force," the ministry said in a statement. The trial was conducted from an advanced light helicopter and the missile was fired successfully at a simulated tank target, it mentioned.

The missile is guided by an imaging infra-red seeker system, it said. "It (missile) is one of the most advanced anti-tank weapons in the world," the ministry stated. Defence Minister Rajnath Singh congratulated the DRDO and the Indian Army for the maiden achievement through joint work, it mentioned.

PTI

Watch: Helina anti-tank missiles test fired from Dhruv helicopter