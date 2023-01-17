Chennai: A passenger on an IndiGo flight created major panic among other passengers by opening the emergency door of the flight midway. The situation was pacified after the authorities conducted a pressurization check. The incident happened on December 10 on the IndiGo 6E flight 6E-7339, traveling from Chennai to Trivandrum. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) took cognizance and ordered a probe into the matter.

Further details are awaited.