Agartala: Minister of State for Civil Aviation of India General V K Singh (retd) on Sunday has assured that flight connectivity from Tripura will increase in the coming day. He is on a three-day visit to Agartala.

While speaking with reporters, VK Singh said, “This is not the first time I came here in Tripura. Earlier, on 1971, I also visited the state. I came here to inspect the developmental works of the central government in various districts. I came here for three days”. He further informed that work is on the process to develop the civil aviation sectors across the county.

“As now the government doesn’t regulate flights. We are in touch with the airline companies to aware of their load factors and will see how we can increase the flight connectivity for Tripura”, he said. Meanwhile, Tourism and transport Minister of Tripura Pranajit Singha Roy said that the union Minister arrived in the state mainly to inspect the ongoing developmental works of national highways.

“He came here for a three-day tour. As we all know railway connectivity has stopped because of natural calamities, tomorrow he will go to the North district and parts of Khowai district to inspect the developmental works of the national highway to complete the works as soon as possible” the Minister said.

He further informed that the union Minister will hold a meeting with officials and also with party workers tomorrow. “Process of new airport in Kailasahar sub-division of Tripura’s Unakoti district is underway. We are also working to increase the numbers of flights from Agartala”, he added.