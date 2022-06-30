Hyderabad: Ahead of the National Working Committee meeting in Hyderabad, BJP is making elaborate arrangements by decorating the entire city with banners and hoardings carrying the lotus symbol. Before they could do that, the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) stepped in and put up flexies across the city to promote various government schemes, along with photos of Chief Minister KCR. Huge hoardings have been set up at Begumpet, Secunderabad, Parade Ground and HICC Novotel areas. These are the areas where Prime Minister Narendra Modi will be touring. The 'flexi war' between the two parties began when BJP found out that majority of the hoardings in the city had been booked by TRS well in advance.

Not one to step back, BJP party workers managed to set up banners referring to KCR across the city. The BJP banners set up in the party office in Hyderabad read "Saalu dora...selavu dora" (It's enough...goodbye KCR). In response, TRS put up banners in the Parade Ground and other areas that read "Saalu Modi...sampaku Modi...bye Modi" (It's enough Modi...don't kill us Modi...bye Modi).

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation's (GHMC) Enforcement Division imposed a hefty fine in response to complaints against the BJP banners, which had been put up in areas, which prohibit the sticking of such banners. Another fine of Rs 50,000 was imposed on Telangana CM KCR for setting up of a countdown board at the BJP party office and certain other areas.

The national President of BJP's OBC Morcha criticised CM KCR for politicising the city of Hyderabad with flexies and banners against Prime Minister Modi out of insecurity. He claimed that after the BJP Working Committee meetings are finished, the entire political landscape of Hyderabad will change. While talking to the media on Wednesday, he said that corruption-free rule is possible only if BJP is the ruling party.