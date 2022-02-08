Gwalior: A number of videos featuring young men flaunting guns and opening fire in the air have been shared on social media lately. At least, three such videos from Gwalior with men holding and using guns carelessly are going viral. In the first video, some young men can be seen snatching up and fighting dangerously over guns in a public place. In the other video, a groom is seen firing a gun at his own wedding on the stage with his bride. Whereas in the third video, a student can be seen flaunting a gun he presumably owns.

Flaunting guns: a new social media trend among the youth of MP

The first video is reportedly from the Naka Tiraha area that falls under the Madhavganj police station area of ​​Zapatishahar. After the video went viral, the police took notice of the case and arrested the accused youth Babu Parmar, while confiscating the katta (country-made pistols) and three rounds that he possessed. Parmar, according to the details available, attempted to threaten a young man with a loaded gun. The people present at the scene tried to stop Parmar and got into an argument with him. The video of the entire incident went viral on social media.

In the second video, a groom can be seen firing a gun from the stage at his own wedding ceremony. It was reportedly a licensed gun, which he fired at his wedding ceremony twice. Though the police have not received anything concrete on the background or area of the incident, they have taken notice and initiated the probe to find the groom's identity. After the preliminary investigation, the police believe the incident is from the temple area of ​​Gole, as informed by Vijay Bhadauria, DSP, Gwalior Headquarters.

In another video, a young student Tejas Gurjar can be seen filming himself with a gun placed on his chest. After the video went viral on social media, the police officials started an investigation into the matter. It came to light that the student is a resident of Bhagat Singh Nagar. During the strict interrogation of the student, the student has confessed to owning an illegal katta. The Crime Branch Police has registered a case against the student under the Arms Act, and also seized the illegal gun from him.

