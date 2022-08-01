Poonch: Several houses and shops have been destroyed while vehicles were damaged due to flash floods in Surankote town of Poonch district, officials said. They said that there was heavy rainfall for half an hour that resulted in flash floods. Several vehicles were washed away in the flash floods, mainly due to the blockade of the drainage in the town, they said.

Flash floods in Poonch: vehicles and houses damaged

Also read: 15 pilgrims died in flash floods during Amarnath yatra, none went missing: Nityanand Rai in RS

The flood waters entered several houses and shops causing damage to the goods inside them. While no casualty has been reported in the incident so far, a senior officer of the administration told that an assessment of the damage is being carried out. Sub-Divisional Magistrate Surankote Naheem-ul-Nisa Bhati told that flash floods happened by drainage blockade. “We are assessing the damage,” the SDM added.