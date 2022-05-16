Yamunanagar (Haryana): The scene is straight from a Bollywood potboiler as gangsters chased youth to settle the scores due to old enmity. Sensing danger to their life, 10 youths belonging to Budiya village in Yamunanagar district of Haryana, took a plunge into the canal. According to police, they had gone to take a bath in the Yamuna canal on Sunday. However, five persons had somehow swam to safety while five others were yet to be traced.

These youths hailing from Budiya village in Yamunanagar district of Haryana set off for the west Yamuna canal in a car. Whereas 20 to 25 persons of a gang riding bikes headed to the place when they learned about the youths' whereabouts. The gang members arrived at the spot wielding lathis and rods. They began raining lathis and rods on youths. Fearing for life, they took a plunge into the river, said police.

The gangsters also pelted stones and kept on attacking youths, till they escaped the range of the target of the criminals. Those who swam to safety said they somehow washed ashore after floating in the canal. The whereabouts of their friends were not known, they said. After receiving information about the incident, the SHO of Budiya police station, Lajjaram, and DSP Subhas Chandra rushed to the spot to oversee the rescue operation. Drivers were pressed into service to trace the missing youths. But, they could not trace them. The missing youths have been identified as Suleman, Alauddin, Sunny, Nikhil and Sahil. Efforts are on to find out the missing youths. Besides, a search is on for the accused. The culprits will be arrested soon, said DSP Subhas Chandra.