Kurukshetra: Five people were killed in a road accident when their car rammed into a tree near Nalvi village of Shahabad in Kurukshetra district, police said on Friday.

The car coming from Ismailabad towards Shahbad hit a tree after losing its balance. The accident took place on Thursday night. The deceased hailed from nearby areas, Shahabad police station SHO, Inspector Prem Singh, said over the phone.

Also Read: Speeding truck kills 4 in Uttar Pradesh