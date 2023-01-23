Sikar (Rajasthan): All five-youths travelling in a Suzuki Ritz car died in a head-on collision on Fatehpur-Salasar highway number (NH-58) near Rajastahan's Sikar late on Sunday night. The deceased were identified Ajay Kumar, Amit, Sandeep, Mohan, and Pradeep, all hailing form Fatehabad.

Police said the quintet was on the way to Balaji in Salasar on a pilgrimage trip. The mishap occurred when they tried to overtake a vehicle and they rammed into the oncoming truck on the same road. The accident triggered a huge snarl along the highway for a few hours until the remains were removed.

The occupants travelling in the Maruti Ritz car were all found dead by the time they arrived. Their bodies were recovered from from the mangled remains of the car with much difficulty. The bodies were sent to the mortuary of a sub-district Hospital at Sikar for preservation and post-mortem purposes, said a police official.

Using the identity cards the deceased carrying on them, the police were able to establish their identities and all those deceased were from Haryana, said the official. Meanwhile, the accident led to a huge snarl on the highway and policemen drafted to clear it the snarl-up took a few hours, which was also utilised for removing the wreckage from the accident site.

According to the local road users, "accidents on this stretch of the highway have gone up for the past few months. Over speeding, overtaking and reckless driving are the major reasons. Several people lost their lives and many others sustained injuries during the accidents on the highway. Reminders to the authorities to implement safety features on the highway have fallen on deaf ears."