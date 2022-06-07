Hyderabad: Five youth have been arrested for sexually assaulting a minor girl on different days in Hyderabad two months ago. The accused were arrested by police team from Karkhana police station after a complaint by the victim's father on May 30. The girl's father said that they took her to a psychiatrist after she behaved "weirdly".

The girl revealed the sexual assault to the psychiatrist who informed her father about it after which he lodged a police complaint. It is said that the accused, two of whom were identified as Dheeraj and Ritesh, said that they knew the girl through social media and asked her to come with them on different days. They took her to a lodge in the city and sexually assaulted her, the girl's father said.

