Puri: A five-year-old girl was allegedly raped in Puri town in Odisha on Sunday morning. The minor girl was initially admitted to the Puri District Headquarters Hospital in critical condition. After her condition worsened, she was shifted to the SCB Medical College and Hospital in Cuttack.

According to reports, the girl was living in a rented house with her family. The accused, identified as Mahesh Mohanty, (35) also used to stay in a rented house as their neighbour, as some renovation work was underway at his house.

Mohanty had moved to his own house a few months ago, but used to visit the neighbourhood regularly.

On Sunday morning, he had again visited the neighbourhood and found the minor girl playing alone. He took her to the roof of a house and allegedly raped her. Some people witnessed him running away from the spot.

