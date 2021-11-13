Nashik (Maharashtra): Nashik's 5-year-old mountaineer Arna Ipper has successfully completed the Malanggad trek which is considered quite a difficult task. What makes this climb even more praiseworthy is that she also did rappelling and pole crossing while on the trek. Even the best mountaineers find this trek difficult but this five-year-old accomplished it quite easily. This was her third trek, before which she has also finished the Harishchandragarh and Ramshej fort treks.

Five-year-old girl makes history, becomes youngest trekker to climb Malanggad

Arna's parents had jokingly suggested this climb, but they didn't expect her to actually finish it. It has come off as a great surprise for many as climbing such a difficult fort at the young age of 5 is not ordinary. The story behind this trek is also quite an interesting one. Arna's father thought of distracting her from her everyday mischiefs by suggesting this trek. He took her along, expecting she would get tired mid-way. Arna didn't stop, but her father got tired instead.

Although Arna is a mischievous kid, her entire family is celebrating her victory over her father. While she is receiving praises from all over, Arna's mother is the happiest.

Her father remembers how he had almost given up when they were pole crossing, but Arna refused to give up. The fellow trekkers at the fort also cheered her up and clapped for her bravery, which brought tears to her father's eyes. Her extraordinary accomplishment at the mere age of five has raised several hopes for her parents and they look forward to seeing her set many more similar milestones as she grows up to be a competent mountaineer.