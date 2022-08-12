Amritsar: A body of a five-year-old girl was found in the complex outside Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib on Thursday. It is ironic that the incident took place on Raksha Bandhan wherein sisters tie Rakhis to their brothers and fathers for their protection. The incident shocked the people and there was a feeling of fear among the devotees present there. Police are yet to ascertain the identity of the child and the cause of her death.

After the girl's body was found, the police of Corridor Chowki reached the spot and sent the body for post-mortem. The police officer Inderjit Singh said, "A body of a five-year-old girl was found in the verandah near the main entrance outside the Sachkhand Sri Darbar Sahib. The CCTV cameras installed in Sri Darbar Sahib are also being examined." The police initiated an investigation into the death and are going through the records of missing children in the past couple of days.