New Delhi: A special moment was created on Thursday as Prime Minister Narendra Modi met Ahana, the five-year-old daughter of Madhya Pradesh BJP MP Anil Firojiya. The interaction between the two was comic, hearty, and friendly all at once, as the five-year-old put it after her meeting with her new friend.

"I wanted to meet Modi Ji for a long time. I used to pester my father, asking him to get me to meet Modi Ji, which has finally happened today," Ahana says, noting that she also asked the Prime Minister about his occupation. "When he asked me if I knew him, I told him he works in the Lok Sabha. He asked me many questions. We talked a lot," she adds.

"He loved me a lot, and gave me a chocolate as well," she says, not forgetting to add the crucial element. Firojia, BJP MP from Ujjain, met the Prime Minister alongside his family on Thursday. He later put out a tweet about the same.

"Today is an unforgettable day. Had the pleasure to meet alongside my family the most popular leader of the world, the most successful Prime Minister of the country, the most respected Shri @narendramodi Ji, and received his blessings and the mantra of selfless service to the public." Firojiya said in his tweet.