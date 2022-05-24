Surat: Five youngsters from Surat after conducting thorough research have come up with a solution to the water crisis in Gujarat enabling the facilitation of safe drinking water to around 700 villages in the state. The project, which the students have been working on for the past five years, also promises assistance to the industries in southern Rajasthan helping them deal with the water scarcity.

Engineering students Yash Tarwadi, Bhushan Parvate, Janvi Rana, Nilesh Shah and Chintan Shah have devised a solution to convert seawater into drinking water. Their technology assures the conversion of at least 1,500 gallons of seawater into drinking water every day. The device is basically a contraption that will run solely on solar power. The system further guarantees that the purified water will be mineral-rich and abundant with copper.

While the device is already being experimented with in the Olpad taluka, providing pure water to the people of the village and the vicinity, it will soon be incorporated into other villages, too. The Rajasthan government and the Gujarat Pollution Control Board have also been impressed by the project, informed Chintan Shah, one of the five students.