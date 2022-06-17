Shillong: Five persons, including four children, were killed in landslides in Meghalaya on Thursday after incessant rains for the past one week flooded many areas in the state, causing large-scale damages and major traffic blockages in many areas. Deputy Commissioner of East Khasi Hills district, Isawanda Laloo, said that three children were killed on the spot and as many were injured due to landslides at Laitlarem village. Another injured child succumbed to his injuries on the way to the hospital.

The deceased have been identified as Wallambiang Kharmyndai, 9, Banlumlang Kharmyndai, 6, RibhalinKharmyndai, 4, and Daphilari Kharmyndai, 8. Another child and a 36-year-old man are being treated at the hospital.

Also read: Assam: Flood water washes away road in Udalguri, at least 10 villages submerged

In another incident, a woman named Heal Sentimerry Myrthong from Jashiar village in South West Khasi Hills district died on the spot after a major landslide triggered by heavy rains washed her along with the kitchen of her hut down a gorge. However, the 24-year-old victim's two minor children escaped unhurt as they were in another room. The woman was reportedly cooking a meal for her two minor children who were playing in the nearby room at the time of the incident.

Meghalaya Chief Minister Conrad K. Sangma held a review meeting on Thursday with the deputy commissioners of different districts and formed four regional committees, each headed by a minister, to look after the relief and rescue operations.

Meanwhile, other officials said that the landslides at Sonapur and Lumsulum on National Highway 6 last night have caused major traffic. Several vehicles have collapsed from top to bottom due to the tearing of large portions of the road in the landslide. Huge vehicles including trucks and luxury vehicles are trapped several feet deep in the crevices caused in the roads in the Lumsulum area. (With Agency Inputs)