Firozabad: Five persons were killed and many others injured after a container truck collided with a van in Uttar Pradesh's Firozabad on Tuesday. On learning about the incident, police immediately reached the spot and rushed all those injured to a local hospital.

According to the information, the incident took place near a toll gate on the National Highway close to the Tundla police station area of ​​the Firozabad district. An investigation has been launched into the incident.