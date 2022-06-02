Rewa (Madhya Pradesh): Three persons drowned in the River Tamas in the Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh. Five persons, including a boatman, met a watery grave when the boat capsized in the midstream of the river. The boatman and a person jumped from the boat and swam to safety whereas three others drowned.

However, drivers were unable to trace the bodies so far. Hence, the rescue operation was resumed on Thursday morning.

Satyam Kawat,19, Pawan Kumar Kewat, 20, and Ramashankar Kewat, 18, all residents of Hardahan village in Rewa district of Madhya Pradesh were on way to attend a function at Gurguda village on the other side of the river. But, when the boat reached the midstream of the river, it capsized. Two persons, including the boatman, jumped off the boat and swam to safety whereas three others drowned, police sources said.