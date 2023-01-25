Pune (Maharashtra): In a major twist in the case related to the recovery of bodies of seven members of a family from the Bhima river in Pune, police probe has revealed that they were allegedly murdered by their relatives.

The bodies were found in the Bhima river near Pargaon bridge in Daund town of the Pune district between January 18 and 24. The deceased were identified as Mohan Pawar (45), his wife Sangita Pawar, their daughter Rani Fulware (24), son-in-law Shyam Fulware (28) and their three children aged between 3 and 7 years.

The police informed that after recovering all seven bodies, it registered an accidental death report and started probing the case. "During the investigation, it was found that accused Ashok Kalyan Pawar, Shyam Kalyan Pawar, Shankar Kalyan Pawar, Prakash Kalyan Pawar, and Kantabai Jadhav, who are siblings and cousins of the deceased Mohan Pawar, had murdered all the seven victims," the police said.

According to Pune Rural SP Ankit Goyal, during the investigation, some facts surfaced which revealed that all the deceased were murdered and it was prima-facie understood that one of the accused, Ashok Pawar's son Dhananjay Pawar had died a few months ago in an accident in Pune city and a related case was also registered.

"But Ashok Pawar was angry and held Mohan's son responsible for Dhananjay's death which prompted them to commit this act of murder," he said. The police said that all five accused have been arrested under section 302 and section 120 b (conspiracy) of IPC. (ANI)